Penguins at Wild projected lineups

PENGUINS (24-31-10) at WILD (36-23-4)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Bokondji Imama -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ryan Graves

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins reassigned defenseman Jack St. Ivany to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Fleury is expected to start against the Penguins for the final time in his NHL career; he was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.