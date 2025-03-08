Penguins at Wild projected lineups

PENGUINS (24-31-10) at WILD (36-23-4)
3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom
Bokondji Imama -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ryan Graves
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: None
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins reassigned defenseman Jack St. Ivany to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Fleury is expected to start against the Penguins for the final time in his NHL career; he was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.