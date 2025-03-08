Penguins at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (24-31-10) at WILD (36-23-4)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Bokondji Imama -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ryan Graves

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins reassigned defenseman Jack St. Ivany to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Fleury is expected to start against the Penguins for the final time in his NHL career; he was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Latest News

Tkachuk, Senators complete comeback against Rangers in OT

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Vanecek to make Panthers debut against Sabres

Fleury hoping for 'bragging rights' in final start against Penguins

Michkov settling in just fine with Flyers, living in Philadelphia 

Coyle traded to Avalanche by Bruins for Mittelstadt

Grubauer makes 23 saves for Kraken in long-awaited win against Flyers

Johnston signs 5-year, $42 million contract with Stars

Glass traded to Devils by Penguins for Stillman, rights to Graham

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Panthers thrilled to have Marchand on their side after trade from Bruins

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups