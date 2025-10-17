Hallander scores 1st NHL goal, Penguins rally to top Kings

Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Dewar also scored for the Penguins (3-2-0), and Arturs Silovs made 30 saves. Erik Karlsson and Parker Wotherspoon each had two assists.

“The guys were going over the boards, they went over with something to prove,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “They weren’t happy about the way it went there the other night. They get a new opportunity tonight, and that’s the great thing about this league. If you’re not happy with the results from a night or two ago, you get a new opportunity right around the corner, and I think for the team and for the special teams, they responded really well.”

Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (1-3-1), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Anton Forsberg made 22 saves, and captain Anze Kopitar did not play because of a lower-body injury.

“We’ve shown that we can have really good periods, and then for whatever reason it just gets away from us,” Los Angeles forward Trevor Moore said. “We just got to put it all together, and we will. It’s still early in the year, can’t panic yet, but we’ll be fine."

Foegele got his first goal of the season to put the Kings up 1-0 at 4:24 of the first period. He followed up his own rebound with a wrist shot down on one knee from the inside edge of the right circle.

Fiala made it 2-0 at 9:04, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play between Quinton Byfield and Joel Armia. After Armia forced a turnover in the Kings zone, he connected on the far side with Byfield, who then sent a centering pass to the front of the net that Fiala tapped in.

“It was a really nice goal, and probably the key part of that goal was Armia,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “As he came to the blue line, he pulled the puck in and just delayed enough, allowed himself to create a little space and time to get the puck over to Byfield, who made a great pass, of course, to Kevin at the back post.”