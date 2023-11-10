Rust scores in OT, Penguins defeat Kings 

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
Chicago Blackhawks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 9

Bedard’s 2 goals, 2 assists boost Blackhawks to win against Lightning
NHL role in Global Mentoring Program paying off

NHL role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Boston honors veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event

Bruins honor veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event
Dallas Stars Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 9

Stars score 5 straight, rally past Blue Jackets
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Lafreniere, Trocheck each has 3 points in Rangers win against Wild
Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings game recap November 9

Caufield scores in OT, Canadiens top Red Wings to end 4-game skid
New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle scores 1st NHL hat trick, lifts Bruins past Islanders
Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators game recap November 9

Canucks defeat Senators for 5th straight win, push point streak to 9
Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab broadcast booth

Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab
Detroit Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats

Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats on Thanksgiving Eve
NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue starts for Rangers
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Rust scores in OT, Penguins defeat Kings 

Crosby has goal, assist for Pittsburgh; Los Angeles extends point streak to 8

Recap: Penguins at Kings 11.9.23

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES – Bryan Rust scored at 3:45 of overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Rust took a drop pass from Evgeni Malkin in the right face-off circle, and his wraparound beat Pheonix Copley at the left post.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (6-6-0), becoming the 11th player in NHL history to reach 450 multipoint games. Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Magnus Hellberg made 33 saves.

Anze Kopitar had an assist for his 1,155th career point, passing Luc Robitaille for second in Los Angeles history, and the Kings (8-2-3) extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Copley allowed four goals on 20 shots.

Kevin Fiala tied it 3-3 at 6:40 of the third period, shooting a rebound into an open net after Hellberg made two initial saves.

Pittsburgh took a 3-2 lead 37 seconds into the third when Jake Guentzel tapped in Crosby’s cross-ice pass from the crease.

Crosby beat Copley with a wraparound at the left post to put the Penguins up 1-0 at 7:11 of the first period.

Carl Grundstrom scored short-handed at 14:14 to tie it 1-1. His one-timer from the slot beat Hellberg on a pass from Kopitar.

Adrian Kempe put the Kings up 2-1 at 9:58 of the second period. He scored on a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush for his 12th point (five goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak, the longest of his NHL career.

Lars Eller tied it 2-2 at 18:03 on the Penguins’ first short-handed goal of the season. He picked up the loose puck after Fiala misplayed it in the neutral zone and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Rust appeared to have scored at 3:26 of overtime, but a video review determined he was offside in the buildup to the goal.