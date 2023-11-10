Rust scores in OT, Penguins defeat Kings 

Rust took a drop pass from Evgeni Malkin in the right face-off circle, and his wraparound beat Pheonix Copley at the left post.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (6-6-0), becoming the 11th player in NHL history to reach 450 multipoint games. Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Magnus Hellberg made 33 saves.

Anze Kopitar had an assist for his 1,155th career point, passing Luc Robitaille for second in Los Angeles history, and the Kings (8-2-3) extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Copley allowed four goals on 20 shots.

Kevin Fiala tied it 3-3 at 6:40 of the third period, shooting a rebound into an open net after Hellberg made two initial saves.

Pittsburgh took a 3-2 lead 37 seconds into the third when Jake Guentzel tapped in Crosby’s cross-ice pass from the crease.

Crosby beat Copley with a wraparound at the left post to put the Penguins up 1-0 at 7:11 of the first period.

Carl Grundstrom scored short-handed at 14:14 to tie it 1-1. His one-timer from the slot beat Hellberg on a pass from Kopitar.

Adrian Kempe put the Kings up 2-1 at 9:58 of the second period. He scored on a wrist shot from the left circle off the rush for his 12th point (five goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak, the longest of his NHL career.

Lars Eller tied it 2-2 at 18:03 on the Penguins’ first short-handed goal of the season. He picked up the loose puck after Fiala misplayed it in the neutral zone and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Rust appeared to have scored at 3:26 of overtime, but a video review determined he was offside in the buildup to the goal.