Penguins at Kings

PENGUINS (5-6-0) at KINGS (8-2-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Magnus Hellberg

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Tristan Jarry (eye), John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Jarry, a goalie, is day-to-day because of swelling around his eye sustained in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique during a 2-0 win Tuesday. … Hellberg will start after making 11 saves in relief of Jarry on Tuesday, and Blomqvist was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday to back up Hellberg. … Forward Vinnie Hinostroza was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. … Carter will return to the lineup after being scratched for the past two games. … Ludvig, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Copley will make his first start since being pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on six shots in a 5-4 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 27.