Penguins at Kings

PENGUINS (5-6-0) at KINGS (8-2-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel
Magnus Hellberg
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Injured: Tristan Jarry (eye), John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Jarry, a goalie, is day-to-day because of swelling around his eye sustained in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique during a 2-0 win Tuesday. … Hellberg will start after making 11 saves in relief of Jarry on Tuesday, and Blomqvist was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday to back up Hellberg. … Forward Vinnie Hinostroza was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. … Carter will return to the lineup after being scratched for the past two games. … Ludvig, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Copley will make his first start since being pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on six shots in a 5-4 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 27.