Penguins at Kings

Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 9

NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle reportedly sustains cut on leg

Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle day to day after being cut by skate
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 8

Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Florida Panthers focused on winning not style points

Panthers focused on winning, not style points
Ottawa Senators get much-needed win against Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators get ‘a little breather’ with much-needed win
Canadiens physician Dr Mulder recalls 60 years of NHL memories

Dr. Mulder looks back on 60 years of memories as Canadiens physician
NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Henrik Lundqvist work ethic led to HHOF honor says brother Joel

Lundqvist 'appreciated what he did' on path to Hockey Hall of Fame
Columbus Zach Werenski trying to take it slow with injury return

Werenski learning less is more returning from injury for Blue Jackets
AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Florida Panthers Washington Capitals game recap November 8

Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals
Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

Stutzle’s 4 points help Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue to start for Rangers

Penguins at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (5-6-0) at KINGS (8-2-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Magnus Hellberg

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Tristan Jarry (eye), John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Jarry, a goalie, is day-to-day because of swelling around his eye sustained in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique during a 2-0 win Tuesday. … Hellberg will start after making 11 saves in relief of Jarry on Tuesday, and Blomqvist was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday to back up Hellberg. … Forward Vinnie Hinostroza was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. … Carter will return to the lineup after being scratched for the past two games. … Ludvig, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Copley will make his first start since being pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on six shots in a 5-4 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 27.