Penguins at Panthers projected lineups

PENGUINS (17-17-5) at PANTHERS (23-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNO, SNE, SN360

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Marcus Pettersson

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Owen Pickering

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Kris Letang (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Pickering appears ready to return after missing four games with a concussion. … Letang, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss his third straight game. ... The Penguins re-assigned Nathan Clurman, a defenseman, to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.