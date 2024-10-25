Penguins at Oilers projected lineups

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (3-4-1) at OILERS (2-4-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SN1, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Anthony Beauvillier -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass

Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Tristan Jarry, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Jarry, a goalie, has returned to Pittsburgh to work with Penguins goaltending director Jon Elkin. ... Podkolzin is moving up to the Oilers second line and Perry is moving back down to the fourth line, which reunites Henrique with Brown and Skinner on the third line. ... Dermott, a defenseman, will be scratched for Emberson as part of an ongoing defensive rotation.

Latest News

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Skinner makes 27 saves in shutout, Oilers cruise past Penguins

Skjei's 3rd-period game-winner caps Predators comeback against Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Barkov could return for Panthers today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Horvat scores in OT, Islanders recover to defeat Devils

Golden Knights rally past Senators late in 3rd, stay undefeated at home

Lafreniere signs 7-year contract with Rangers

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

NHL EDGE stats: Jets soaring to undefeated start

Penguins, Oilers each seek rebound from slow start

State Your Case: Maple Leafs or Bruins more improved this season

NHL EDGE stats: Kesselring reaches hardest shot speed in 4 seasons

NHL On Tap: Predators look to keep winning momentum going at Blackhawks

Bruins 'not going to panic' after uncharacteristic slow start to season

Foegele scores twice in 1st to lift Kings past Sharks 

Jets recover for OT victory against Kraken, remain undefeated 

Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss