Penguins at Oilers projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Anthony Beauvillier -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass
Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Tristan Jarry, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Jarry, a goalie, has returned to Pittsburgh to work with Penguins goaltending director Jon Elkin. ... Podkolzin is moving up to the Oilers second line and Perry is moving back down to the fourth line, which reunites Henrique with Brown and Skinner on the third line. ... Dermott, a defenseman, will be scratched for Emberson as part of an ongoing defensive rotation.