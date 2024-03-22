Penguins at Stars

PENGUINS (30-29-9) at STARS (42-19-9)
8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSW
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Jack St. Ivany -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jonathan Gruden, Ryan Graves
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Jeff Carter (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
Graves, a defenseman, will not play; he remained in Pittsburgh awaiting the birth of his first child. … St. Ivany will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Jarry will make his sixth start in seven games. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. … Matt Murray, a goalie, was assigned to Texas of the AHL on Thursday. … Oettinger will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... Wedgewood will dress as the backup after missing a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday’s for the birth of his first child. … Hakanpaa, a defenseman, is not skating and will be shut down “for the near future” coach Pete DeBoer said.