Penguins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PENGUINS (19-12-9) at BLUE JACKETS (18-16-6)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNW, SN1
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Yegor Chinakhov
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Danton Heinen
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
Silovs may start. Skinner made 11 saves in a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Malkin, a forward, skated Friday but did not travel to Detroit. He has missed the past 14 games. … Greaves made 32 saves in a 5-1 win vs. Buffalo on Saturday. The last time the Blue Jackets had a back-to-back on Dec. 28 and 29, Greaves played both games. … Monahan, a forward, is expected to miss a fourth consecutive game.