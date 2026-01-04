Penguins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PENGUINS (19-12-9) at BLUE JACKETS (18-16-6)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNW, SN1

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Yegor Chinakhov

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Danton Heinen

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Silovs may start. Skinner made 11 saves in a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Malkin, a forward, skated Friday but did not travel to Detroit. He has missed the past 14 games. … Greaves made 32 saves in a 5-1 win vs. Buffalo on Saturday. The last time the Blue Jackets had a back-to-back on Dec. 28 and 29, Greaves played both games. … Monahan, a forward, is expected to miss a fourth consecutive game.