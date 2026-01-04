Penguins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (19-12-9) at BLUE JACKETS (18-16-6)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, SNW, SN1

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Yegor Chinakhov

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Connor Clifton, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Danton Heinen

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Silovs may start. Skinner made 11 saves in a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Malkin, a forward, skated Friday but did not travel to Detroit. He has missed the past 14 games. … Greaves made 32 saves in a 5-1 win vs. Buffalo on Saturday. The last time the Blue Jackets had a back-to-back on Dec. 28 and 29, Greaves played both games. … Monahan, a forward, is expected to miss a fourth consecutive game.

Latest News

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Matthews passes Sundin to become Maple Leafs' all-time leading goal-scorer

Kucherov has 5 points, Lightning cruise past Sharks for 7th win in row

Barkey scores 1st NHL goal, Flyers defeat Oilers

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Blue Jackets stop Sabres' winning streak at 10

Bratt has 2 points to lift Devils past Mammoth

Robertson of Stars felt he was 'good enough' to make U.S. Olympic team

Crosby, Penguins stifle Red Wings for 4th straight win

NHL Status Report: Werenski returns for Blue Jackets

NHL players react to landing spots on Olympic roster

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says

On Tap: Day 10 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Sabres seek team record 11th straight win, visit Blue Jackets