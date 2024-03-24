MacKinnon extends streaks, Avalanche rally from down 4 to top Penguins in OT

MacKinnon has 76 points (28 goals, 48 assists) during his season-opening home streak, which is the second-longest in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the longest at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

MacKinnon also has 122 points (44 goals, 78 assists) on the season, passing Joe Sakic (120 points in 1995-96) for the most in a season in Avalanche history. Peter Stastny holds the franchise record with 139 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1981-82.

“This guy's a phenomenal player, right? But that's pretty good company,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “When you're talking about our boss that's had such a phenomenal career, and then you watch what Nate's doing, it just speaks to who Nate is as a player and what he's capable of.”

Jonathan Drouin had two goals, including the overtime winner, and an assist for the Avalanche (46-20-5), who have won nine in a row and lead the Central Division by two points ahead of the Dallas Stars. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.

“They came out really good, obviously. I think we were a little shocked, and we were pretty bad ourselves. Just a tough combination,” MacKinnon said. “I thought [Sidney Crosby] showed why he's still the best. He dominated us tonight, especially our line. We had a better third for sure, but [it took] the full team effort. Our depth, the guys we traded for were unreal tonight. Obviously, 'Drou,' I thought, was our best player. So, a full team effort to make a comeback.”