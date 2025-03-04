Penguins at Avalanche projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (24-29-10) at AVALANCHE (35-24-2)

9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Blake Lizotte -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Bokondji Imama, Ryan Graves

Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery), P.O Joseph (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Oliver Kylington

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Josh Manson (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Kolyachonok could make his Penguins debut after being claimed off waivers from the Utah Hockey Club on Feb. 9. … Lindgren, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Saturday, will make his Avalanche debut. ... Vesey, a forward acquired along with Lindgren, will not play. … Manson, a defenseman, participated in the Colorado morning skate Tuesday but is not yet cleared to play.

