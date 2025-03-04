Penguins at Avalanche projected lineups

PENGUINS (24-29-10) at AVALANCHE (35-24-2)
9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom
Blake Lizotte -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Bokondji Imama, Ryan Graves
Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery), P.O Joseph (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Oliver Kylington
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Josh Manson (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Kolyachonok could make his Penguins debut after being claimed off waivers from the Utah Hockey Club on Feb. 9. … Lindgren, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Saturday, will make his Avalanche debut. ... Vesey, a forward acquired along with Lindgren, will not play. … Manson, a defenseman, participated in the Colorado morning skate Tuesday but is not yet cleared to play.