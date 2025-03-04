Penguins at Avalanche projected lineups

Status report

Kolyachonok could make his Penguins debut after being claimed off waivers from the Utah Hockey Club on Feb. 9. … Lindgren, acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Saturday, will make his Avalanche debut. ... Vesey, a forward acquired along with Lindgren, will not play. … Manson, a defenseman, participated in the Colorado morning skate Tuesday but is not yet cleared to play.