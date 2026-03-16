Penguins at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (33-18-15) at AVALANCHE (44-12-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, Prime, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Mantha -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Avery Hayes

Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Sidney Crosby (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Avalanche projected lineup

Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Nicolas Roy -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Gavin Brindley -- Zakhar Bardakov

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Nick Blankenburg

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Ross Colton (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Malkin will return after serving a five-game suspension for slashing defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in a 5-1 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on March 5. … Brazeau will return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. … St. Ivany, a defenseman, was recalled on Monday from his conditioning stint with the Penguins of the American Hockey League. … Colorado will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.

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