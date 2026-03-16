Penguins at Avalanche projected lineups

PENGUINS (33-18-15) at AVALANCHE (44-12-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, Prime, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Mantha -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom -- Connor Dewar -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Avery Hayes
Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Sidney Crosby (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Avalanche projected lineup
Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Nicolas Roy -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Gavin Brindley -- Zakhar Bardakov
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Nick Blankenburg
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Ross Colton (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Malkin will return after serving a five-game suspension for slashing defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in a 5-1 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on March 5. … Brazeau will return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. … St. Ivany, a defenseman, was recalled on Monday from his conditioning stint with the Penguins of the American Hockey League. … Colorado will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.