Kochetkov makes 35 saves, Hurricanes top Penguins for 8th straight win

Roslovic, Chatfield each gets 3 points; Carolina has League's longest active win streak

Penguins at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 35 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins for their eighth straigh win, 5-1 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist, and Jalen Chatfield had three assists for the Hurricanes (10-2-0), who hold the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Sebastian Aho had two assists.

Blake Lizotte scored for the Penguins (5-8-2), who were 2-0-1 in the previous three games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves.

Carolina capitalized on a Pittsburgh turnover to take a 1-0 lead at 52 seconds of the first period when Martinook drove the slot to chip in a pass from Jordan Staal.

Roslovic put Carolina up 2-0 at 8:47. Roslovic pushed the puck ahead to Aho before taking a return pass and scoring from the slot.

Roslovic pushed the lead to 3-0 at 9:27 of the second period, settling a cross-ice pass from Andrei Svechnikov and scoring on a hard wrist shot past the glove.

Jaccob Slavin made it 4-0 at 13:52 with a one-timer at the left point off a pass from Aho.

Carolina scored off the rush when Eric Robinson redirected a pass from Martin Necas at the top of the crease to make it 5-0 at 2:07 of the third period.

Lizotte made it 5-1 at 5:08. He scored from the slot after holding in a Carolina clearing attempt with Kochetkov out of position.

