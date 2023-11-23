Penguins at Sabres

PENGUINS (9-9-0) AT SABRES (8-9-2)

6 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Alex Nylander

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ryan Johnson

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Devon Levi, Jacob Bryson, Tyson Jost

Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report: Rust, a forward, did not practice Thursday. He is day to day. … The Sabres are scheduled to hold a morning skate on Friday after not practicing on Thursday. … If Benson plays, it will be his 10th NHL game, which would activate the first year of his entry-level contract.