Penguins at Sabres

PENGUINS (9-9-0) AT SABRES (8-9-2)
6 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Radim Zohorna
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Alex Nylander
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jansen Harkins, Dmitri Samorukov
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Ryan Johnson
Eric Comrie
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Devon Levi, Jacob Bryson, Tyson Jost
Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report: Rust, a forward, did not practice Thursday. He is day to day. … The Sabres are scheduled to hold a morning skate on Friday after not practicing on Thursday. … If Benson plays, it will be his 10th NHL game, which would activate the first year of his entry-level contract.