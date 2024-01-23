Zucker has goal, assist, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games

Lawson Crouse was credited with a goal when Pittsburgh, trailing 3-2 in the third period, put the puck into its own net on a delayed penalty.

Alex Kerfoot scored the go-ahead goal, and Connor Ingram made 25 saves for the Coyotes (23-19-3), who won their second straight.

Sidney Crosby scored his fifth goal in five games, and Tristan Jarry made 22 saves for the Penguins (21-17-6), who hadn’t lost to Arizona since Nov. 7, 2017.

Kerfoot made it 3-2 at 18:01 of the second period, tucking Zucker’s pass from behind the net inside the right post.

The Penguins then pulled Jarry on a delayed penalty, but Kris Letang’s drop pass eluded Evgeni Malkin and went into the net, making it 4-2 at 4:10.

Nick Bjugstad’s goal at 7:04 made for the 5-2 final.

Zucker’s first goal in eight games gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period. Zucker scored off Logan Cooley’s one-handed sweep pass while skating down the slot.

Zucker played the previous three seasons for Pittsburgh, scoring 27 goals in 2022-23.

Lars Eller tied it 1-1 at 4:50 of the second period when his wrist shot from the left circle bounced around in the crease before getting past Ingram.

Valimaki restored Arizona’s lead at 2-1 at 11:04 on a give-and-go with Clayton Keller. Valimaki, a healthy scratch the previous six games, scored his first goal in 37 games since March 31, 2023.

Crosby tied it 2-2 at 16:30 on a one-timer from along the goal line off Erik Karlsson’s giveback pass. Crosby’s 577th goal tied him with Mark Recchi for 21st place in NHL history.