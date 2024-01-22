Penguins at Coyotes

PENGUINS (21-16-6) at COYOTES (22-19-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Colin White -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body), Reilly Smith (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Clayton Keller

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

Dylan Guenther -- Logan Cooley

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Josh Brown -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Justin Kirkland

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins didn't hold a morning skate. ... Shea, a defenseman, rotated in with Joseph and Ruhwedel during practice Sunday. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, and Smith, a forward, skated during practice Sunday but aren't yet ready to return. ... Schmaltz, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game and is day to day. ... Kirkland, a forward, was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League. ... Valimaki returns after being a healthy scratch for six games. ... Stecher, a defenseman injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, will be "out a little bit," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.