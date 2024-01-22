Penguins at Coyotes

PENGUINS (21-16-6) at COYOTES (22-19-3)
9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Colin White -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body), Reilly Smith (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Clayton Keller
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
Dylan Guenther -- Logan Cooley
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Josh Brown -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Justin Kirkland
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins didn't hold a morning skate. ... Shea, a defenseman, rotated in with Joseph and Ruhwedel during practice Sunday. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, and Smith, a forward, skated during practice Sunday but aren't yet ready to return. ... Schmaltz, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game and is day to day. ... Kirkland, a forward, was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League. ... Valimaki returns after being a healthy scratch for six games. ... Stecher, a defenseman injured during a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, will be "out a little bit," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.