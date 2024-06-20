Nedeljkovic signs 2-year, $5 million contract to stay with Penguins

Goalie had 18 wins this season, could have become free agent on July 1

Alex Nedeljkovic FA

© Joe Sargent/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 28-year-old goalie was 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout in 38 games (33 starts) for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Nedeljkovic signed a one-year contract with the Penguins on July 1, 2023, and backed up Tristan Jarry this season. Pittsburgh (38-32-12) finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division and missed qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs by three points. They went 8-2-2 in their final 12 games.

"I think if you've got good chemistry, good relationships with everybody, it's really easy to want to play for the guy next to you and have fun and come to the rink and be excited about coming to the rink. So yeah, I'd love to come back," Nedeljkovic said on April 18 during their season-ending media availability. "I'd love to be back in a Penguins' sweater and pick up where we left off this year. We left off on a high note, we've played some good hockey lately, and it's hard to not want to come back and play with the guys that you have in this room."

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Nedeljkovic is 60-45-22 with a 2.96 GAA, .906 save percentage and eight shutouts in 141 regular-season games (125 starts) for the Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Hurricanes and 4-5 with a 2.17 GAA, .920 save percentage and one shutout in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Latest News

Oilers push toward Game 6 of Cup Final discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Oilers, fans pumped for Game 6 of Cup Final, unlikely comeback bid

McDavid climbing toward Gretzky's territory, record in Stanley Cup Final

Skinner savoring Stanley Cup Final run with hometown Oilers

Skinner could be bought out by Sabres, GM Adams says

United States announces roster for 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase

Cousins to return to Panthers lineup for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Blue Jackets open to trading Laine, but won't force move

NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Muskegon of USHL has several skaters who could be chosen in 2024 NHL Draft

AHL notebook: Kraken, Capitals prospects performing during run to Calder Cup Finals

Hutson brings balanced defensive game to 2024 NHL Draft 

Pressure mounting on Panthers leading up to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL EDGE stats: Markstrom’s outlook after trade to Devils 

Brown emerging during Cup run with McDavid, Oilers after adversity

Dubois traded to Capitals by Kings for Kuemper

Markstrom traded to Devils by Flames for 1st-round draft pick, Bahl

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker