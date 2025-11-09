Dubois out 3-4 months for Capitals after surgery

Forward has procedure to address injuries to abdominal, adductor muscles, has played 6 games this season

Dubois helped off ice 103125

© Bella Sagarese/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Pierre-Luc Dubois is out 3-4 months after he had surgery Friday to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles, the Washington Capitals announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old forward returned from injury for three games but was injured again during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Oct. 31. He did not have a point in six games.

"No, we do not think it's going to be season-ending, just an extended period of time at this point," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said on Nov. 5.

Dubois had 66 points (20 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games last season, his first with Washington after being traded by the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19, 2024.

The No. 3 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2016 NHL Draft, Dubois has 408 points (165 goals, 243 assists) in 604 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Kings and Capitals, and 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 53 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Washington (7-7-1) visits the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

