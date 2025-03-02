WINNIPEG — Ivan Fedotov made 29 saves before stopping three more in the shootout, and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their point streak to five games with a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
Fedotov stops 29, Flyers edge Jets in shootout
Philadelphia is 4-0-1 in past 5
“[Fedotov] was outstanding playing against one of, or the best goalie in the League, probably, in [Connor Hellebuyck],” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “I thought everybody contributed. Neutral zone was good. We played well. [Fedotov] had to make some saves. That's a really good team, obviously. They had some chances and [Fedotov] stood in there… and then to have to kill two penalties with five minutes left.”
Jamie Drysdale scored for the Flyers (27-26-8), who are 4-0-1 during their point streak. Matvei Michkov won it with a deke to the backhand in the third round of the shootout.
“I think we had a good start, a lot of shots early and kind of took it to them early,” Flyers forward Noah Cates said. “I thought we were playing in their zone a lot and being above them, not giving them too many good looks. Obviously as the game went on they kind of had their looks, but I thought we were pretty good defensively back in the slot. So overall, yeah, against the top team like that, I'll take how we played. To get two points on this little road trip has been a big for us."
Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (42-15-4), who have lost their past two games after winning 11 straight. Hellebuyck made 31 saves.
“We had our chances, he made some saves — their goalie made some big saves to keep them in it,” Scheifele said. “He takes up a lot of the net (and) makes it look really tough to find a hole. He made some big saves tonight and kept them in it.”
Scheifele made it 1-0 Jets at 9:58 of the first period when Gabriel Vilardi set him up for a one-timer with a short pass from the slot.
“The goaltender has a lot to do with it,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Obviously this team (Philadelphia) does a real good job of trying to get into shot lanes. Can’t criticize when guys are taking that many opportunities and getting that many looks. Two weeks ago or earlier in the year, all that stuff was going in. Especially if we got that much quantity. You know, the last few games goaltenders have made stops and we’ve gotten snakebitten a couple times. For us it’s just stay with it, stick with what we’re doing, some of those will start to go in.”
Drysdale tied it 1-1 at 3:48 of the second, when he worked a give-and-go with Cates to get open and score with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle.
“[Cates] came up high, got open and then made a (heck) of a play, backhand sauce through two guys and then I kind of just looked up,” Drysdale said. “I wasn’t expecting to have the time and space that I did, to be honest with you, and then I wasn’t going to turn up that shot. Heck of a play by him. I wasn’t really expecting it, but he made a great play. He made a lot of great plays throughout the game.”
NOTES: Tortorella moved into a tie with Al Arbour for 6th all-time in NHL games coached (1,607). … Michkov entered Saturday with three straight multipoint games (eight points; three goals, five assists), which he has accomplished twice this season (also three games from Nov. 30-Dec. 7) — a first by a Flyers rookie since Eric Lindros in 1992-93 (also two times). … Winnipeg’s home win streak ended at five games. They lead the League with 23 victories on home ice this season (23-5-4). … Scheifele’s 34th goal tied Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (34) for the second most in the NHL this season, trailing only Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (44). … The Jets (25-3-2) have the second-most wins when scoring first this season behind the Panthers (26-6-0). … Kyle Connor and Vilardi assisted on Scheifele’s goal. The trio have been on the ice for 43 goals scored at 5-on-5 this season, which is the highest among all forward trios. The next closest is Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere (31).