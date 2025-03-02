Fedotov stops 29, Flyers edge Jets in shootout

“[Fedotov] was outstanding playing against one of, or the best goalie in the League, probably, in [Connor Hellebuyck],” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “I thought everybody contributed. Neutral zone was good. We played well. [Fedotov] had to make some saves. That's a really good team, obviously. They had some chances and [Fedotov] stood in there… and then to have to kill two penalties with five minutes left.”

Jamie Drysdale scored for the Flyers (27-26-8), who are 4-0-1 during their point streak. Matvei Michkov won it with a deke to the backhand in the third round of the shootout.

“I think we had a good start, a lot of shots early and kind of took it to them early,” Flyers forward Noah Cates said. “I thought we were playing in their zone a lot and being above them, not giving them too many good looks. Obviously as the game went on they kind of had their looks, but I thought we were pretty good defensively back in the slot. So overall, yeah, against the top team like that, I'll take how we played. To get two points on this little road trip has been a big for us."