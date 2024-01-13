Flyers at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (22-14-6) at JETS (28-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Dominic Toninato -- Rasmus Kupari -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Ersson could start after Hart made 26 saves at Minnesota. ... Scheifele is day to day; the center left early in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Ehlers will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Jets morning skate Saturday after leaving practice early Friday because of an upper-body injury; Kupari returns after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury. ... Connor skated in a full-contact jersey for the first time since he was injured Dec. 10; the forward has missed 15 games. ... Winnipeg loaned forward Ville Heinola to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 13 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13
CHL notebook Vegas prospect Mathieu Cataford making strides

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 13

NHL Morning Skate for January 13
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Flyers rally to top Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 13

On Tap: MacKinnon-Matthews matchup, Oilers’ bid for record highlight 16-game schedule
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 
Tom Wilson excited to be an All-Star and father

Wilson of Capitals basks in glow of being All-Star, community leader, expectant dad
 Merzlikins wants new scenario, ‘won’t be backup’

Merzlikins wants new scenario, 'won't be backup' for Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes January 12

NHL Buzz: Oettinger to dress for Stars, could start tonight
Top games to watch on 16-game schedule January 13

Top games to watch on 16-game schedule Saturday
NHL EDGE stats Jamie Drysdale outlook with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Jamie Drysdale’s outlook with Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 12 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12
Nick Foligno Chicago Blackhawks agree on contract extension 

Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks
Revamped Winnipeg flying high with 8-game winning streak

Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak
State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers

State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers
2024 NHL Draft midterm rankings released

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting's midterm rankings
NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced January 13

NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday