Flyers at Jets

FLYERS (22-14-6) at JETS (28-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Sean Walker
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Nino Niederreiter
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Dominic Toninato -- Rasmus Kupari -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Ersson could start after Hart made 26 saves at Minnesota. ... Scheifele is day to day; the center left early in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Ehlers will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Jets morning skate Saturday after leaving practice early Friday because of an upper-body injury; Kupari returns after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury. ... Connor skated in a full-contact jersey for the first time since he was injured Dec. 10; the forward has missed 15 games. ... Winnipeg loaned forward Ville Heinola to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.