Flyers at Jets

FLYERS (22-14-6) at JETS (28-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Ryan Poehling -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Dominic Toninato -- Rasmus Kupari -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Ersson could start after Hart made 26 saves at Minnesota. ... Scheifele is day to day; the center left early in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. ... Ehlers will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Jets morning skate Saturday after leaving practice early Friday because of an upper-body injury; Kupari returns after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury. ... Connor skated in a full-contact jersey for the first time since he was injured Dec. 10; the forward has missed 15 games. ... Winnipeg loaned forward Ville Heinola to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.