Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (37-24-12) at CAPITALS (37-28-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Alex Bump
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael
Anthony Beauvillier -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- David Kampf -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Aleksei Protas (upper body)
Status report
Martone, chosen with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, one day after his college season at Michigan State ended. … Kampf, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on March 6 for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, will make his Capitals debut. He has missed the past 11 games due to visa issues and his wife giving birth to their second child. … Protas, a forward, left a 5-4 shootout win at the Golden Knights on Saturday after a head-to-head collision with Nic Dowd along the boards late in the first period. … Frank, a forward who missed the past three games because of a lower-body injury, will be a healthy scratch.