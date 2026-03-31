Flyers at Capitals projected lineups

FLYERS (37-24-12) at CAPITALS (37-28-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Alex Bump

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Connor McMichael

Anthony Beauvillier -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- David Kampf -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Aleksei Protas (upper body)

Status report

Martone, chosen with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, one day after his college season at Michigan State ended. … Kampf, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on March 6 for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, will make his Capitals debut. He has missed the past 11 games due to visa issues and his wife giving birth to their second child. … Protas, a forward, left a 5-4 shootout win at the Golden Knights on Saturday after a head-to-head collision with Nic Dowd along the boards late in the first period. … Frank, a forward who missed the past three games because of a lower-body injury, will be a healthy scratch.