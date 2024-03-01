Flyers at Capitals

FLYERS (31-22-7) at CAPITALS (27-22-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Ronnie Attard
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ethan Bear
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday. … Sandstrom and Attard, a defenseman, each was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Goalie Cal Peterson cleared waivers and was assigned to Lehigh Valley on Thursday. … Drysdale, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Milano returns after missing two games because of an illness. … Jensen returns after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. … Wilson will play after missing practice Thursday for personal reasons. … Lindgren will make his fifth start in six games. ... Dowd, a forward who has missed four games, took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday in a non-contact jersey.