Flyers at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
FLYERS (31-22-7) at CAPITALS (27-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Ronnie Attard

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ethan Bear

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday. … Sandstrom and Attard, a defenseman, each was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Goalie Cal Peterson cleared waivers and was assigned to Lehigh Valley on Thursday. … Drysdale, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Milano returns after missing two games because of an illness. … Jensen returns after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. … Wilson will play after missing practice Thursday for personal reasons. … Lindgren will make his fifth start in six games. ... Dowd, a forward who has missed four games, took part in the Capitals morning skate Friday in a non-contact jersey.

