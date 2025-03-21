Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ WSH – 17:24 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier was making a play on the loose puck in the crease, and therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

