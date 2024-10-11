Flyers at Canucks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (0-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Jett Luchanko -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale

Erik Johnson -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Noah Cates, Nicolas Delauriers

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Daniel Sprong

Pius Suter -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Seeler will not play and is day to day, according to coach John Tortorella. The defenseman was injured blocking a pass in an Oct. 1 preseason game against the Boston Bruins. … Michkov will make his NHL debut. ... Lankinen will start and make his Canucks debut. ... Juulsen will enter the lineup in place of Desharnais, a defenseman. ... Suter returns after missing a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with a minor injury and takes the spot of Hoglander, who drops down one line, with Aman, a forward, coming out of the lineup. … Bains, a forward, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday but isn’t expected to play.

