Flyers at Canucks
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Jett Luchanko -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale
Erik Johnson -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Noah Cates, Nicolas Delauriers
Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Daniel Sprong
Pius Suter -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
Seeler will not play and is day to day, according to coach John Tortorella. The defenseman was injured blocking a pass in an Oct. 1 preseason game against the Boston Bruins. … Michkov will make his NHL debut. ... Lankinen will start and make his Canucks debut. ... Juulsen will enter the lineup in place of Desharnais, a defenseman. ... Suter returns after missing a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with a minor injury and takes the spot of Hoglander, who drops down one line, with Aman, a forward, coming out of the lineup. … Bains, a forward, was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday but isn’t expected to play.