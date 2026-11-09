Flyers at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (4-10-5) at CANUCKS (3-15-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN+, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras -- Cole Knuble -- Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Scratched: David Jiricek, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Paul Cotter -- Arshdeep Bains

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brendan Gallagher

Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Jamie Oleksiak -- Guillaume Brisebois

Elias Pettersson -- Luke Schenn

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jacob Quillan

Injured: Tom Willander (lower body), Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate, but Woll is expected to start after Vladar made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … Ristolainen, a defenseman, is practicing with Philadelphia but expected to miss his seventh straight game since aggravating an injury Oct. 24. … Willander, a defenseman, and Chytil, a center, skated Monday but will not play and are out indefinitely.

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