Flyers at Canucks projected lineups

FLYERS (4-10-5) at CANUCKS (3-15-1)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN+, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras -- Cole Knuble -- Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: David Jiricek, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Paul Cotter -- Arshdeep Bains
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brendan Gallagher
Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Jamie Oleksiak -- Guillaume Brisebois
Elias Pettersson -- Luke Schenn
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jacob Quillan
Injured: Tom Willander (lower body), Filip Chytil (shoulder), Thatcher Demko (hip)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate, but Woll is expected to start after Vladar made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. … Ristolainen, a defenseman, is practicing with Philadelphia but expected to miss his seventh straight game since aggravating an injury Oct. 24. … Willander, a defenseman, and Chytil, a center, skated Monday but will not play and are out indefinitely.