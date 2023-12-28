Flyers at Canucks 

FLYERS (18-11-4) at CANUCKS (23-9-3)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen
Injured: Noah Cates (broken foot)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Aman -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Cates, a forward, resumed skating with the Flyers for the first time since beinh injured Nov. 25 but is not expected to play on this four-game road trip. … Ersson is expected to make his sixth start in seven games with Hart likely to start at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Tippett moves up from the second to first line … DeSmith starts for the third time in six games. … Soucy, a defenseman, took part in the Canucks morning skate for the first time since blocking a shot Nov. 12, but was lined up as a forward for most of it; he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks and coach Rick Tocchet said he is “getting close” to returning without giving a specific timeline.