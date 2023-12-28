Flyers at Canucks 

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (18-11-4) at CANUCKS (23-9-3)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen

Injured: Noah Cates (broken foot)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Cates, a forward, resumed skating with the Flyers for the first time since beinh injured Nov. 25 but is not expected to play on this four-game road trip. … Ersson is expected to make his sixth start in seven games with Hart likely to start at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Tippett moves up from the second to first line … DeSmith starts for the third time in six games. … Soucy, a defenseman, took part in the Canucks morning skate for the first time since blocking a shot Nov. 12, but was lined up as a forward for most of it; he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks and coach Rick Tocchet said he is “getting close” to returning without giving a specific timeline.

