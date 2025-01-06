TORONTO -- Morgan Rielly scored at 2:25 of overtime for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.
Rielly lifts Maple Leafs past Flyers in OT for 4th straight win
Matthews gets 2 assists for Toronto, which has won 5 of past 6
Rielly, who ended a seven-game point drought, took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 and shot glove side for the win. It was his first goal since Nov. 5, having gone 26 games without scoring.
“It feels good,” Rielly said. “I thought we played well within structure and it was a close game, obviously we’ve been in a lot of these recently which I think is good so to get the results is good.”
Matthews had two assists in his second game back after missing six with an upper-body injury and Dennis Hildeby made 30 saves for the Maple Leafs (26-13-2), who have won four in a row, five of their past six and were playing the second of back-to-back games after a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Each of their four straight wins have come by two goals or less.
The Maple Leafs played without defenseman Jake McCabe who left the game and did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in a fight with Garnet Hathaway at 19:54 of the first period. McCabe missed five games earlier in the season after taking a puck to the head.
“We’ll see tomorrow how he is,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “I can’t give you any really news on it. What did I think of it? Well I didn’t like it, I didn’t like what I saw I’ll tell you that. He’s sticking up for his teammate and we all really appreciate that but I did not like seeing that happen.”
Tyson Foerster and Scott Laughton scored and Ivan Fedotov, in his first start since Dec. 5, made 22 saves for the Flyers (17-18-5), who have lost two in a row. It was their first game since Thursday when they lost 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
“Other than the first period in pockets when we turned the puck over a little bit, I thought it was one of our better games playing forward, checking time and space, I thought it was one of our better games,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.
The Flyers went up 1-0 at 3:24 of the first period when Foerster shot past Hildeby’s blocker from the top of the right face-off circle.
“I think I had a rough start there with the first goal, could have done better but progressed in the game and felt good to win for sure,” Hildeby said. “Nothing really changes no matter what is happening out there. It’s 60 minutes, sometimes overtime no matter what so you just have to keep going. It’s happened before, it’s probably going to happen again.”
Matthew Knies tied it 1-1 at 4:02, scoring his fourth goal in the past two games, when he put in a rebound over a sprawling Fedotov.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 at 18:52. He poked a loose puck past Fedotov after he made a left toe save on Steven Lorentz and kicked the rebound out into the slot.
“I worked a lot on that move in the summer so it felt good,” Ekman-Larsson joked. “I saw the puck was laying there so I was just trying to get a stick on it and I got lucky it went underneath the goalie so I’ll take it.”
Laughton evened it 2-2 at 11:08 of the second period when he took a cross-ice pass from Sean Couturier and put a shot between Hildeby’s pads at the side of the net.
“Third period came out and we gave up one scoring chance at 5-on-5 so that’s just really good hockey by us,” Berube said. “I thought it was a gutsy win. I thought that Philly is hard to play against, they’re quick, they’re fast, they play hard and they had legs so it was a difficult game for us.”
The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
“Another good one against a highly skilled team,” Laughton said. “We shut down the middle of the ice for the most part in the neutral zone and limited their chances. They get the last one there but we get them again and will try to do the same thing and get one more than them.”
NOTES: The Maple Leafs will embark on their Mentors' Trip this week with stops in Philadelphia and Carolina. Among those on the trip is Joe Thornton, who was invited by Matthews. Thornton spent one season with the Maple Leafs in 2020-21.
“I think it’s great,” Berube said. “Great to see him. Special player obviously, great player for a long time in this League and he’s pretty close to a lot of these guys from playing here. It’s great to have him with us, it’ll be fun.”