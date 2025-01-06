Rielly lifts Maple Leafs past Flyers in OT for 4th straight win

Matthews had two assists in his second game back after missing six with an upper-body injury and Dennis Hildeby made 30 saves for the Maple Leafs (26-13-2), who have won four in a row, five of their past six and were playing the second of back-to-back games after a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Each of their four straight wins have come by two goals or less.

The Maple Leafs played without defenseman Jake McCabe who left the game and did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in a fight with Garnet Hathaway at 19:54 of the first period. McCabe missed five games earlier in the season after taking a puck to the head.

“We’ll see tomorrow how he is,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “I can’t give you any really news on it. What did I think of it? Well I didn’t like it, I didn’t like what I saw I’ll tell you that. He’s sticking up for his teammate and we all really appreciate that but I did not like seeing that happen.”

Tyson Foerster and Scott Laughton scored and Ivan Fedotov, in his first start since Dec. 5, made 22 saves for the Flyers (17-18-5), who have lost two in a row. It was their first game since Thursday when they lost 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

“Other than the first period in pockets when we turned the puck over a little bit, I thought it was one of our better games playing forward, checking time and space, I thought it was one of our better games,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.