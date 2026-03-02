Flyers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLYERS (27-21-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-24-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Adam Ginning

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua

Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Troy Stecher

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers will have several game-time decisions, but coach Rick Tocchet declined to provide specifics. ... Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Nylander will move up to play with Matthews. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since Jan. 13.