Flyers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLYERS (27-21-11) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-24-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Adam Ginning
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua
Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Troy Stecher
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers will have several game-time decisions, but coach Rick Tocchet declined to provide specifics. ... Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Nylander will move up to play with Matthews. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since Jan. 13.