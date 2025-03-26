Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ TOR – 4:41 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Toronto

Explanation:
Video review determined that Toronto’s Mitch Marner entered the crease and made contact with goaltender Samuel Ersson, which impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Morgan Rielly’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

