Flyers at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (4-8-1) at LIGHTNING (7-6-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Anthony Richard

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

Michkov, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... Richard will make his Flyers debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Point, a center, will miss his second straight game; he skated on his own but did not take part in line rushes during the Lightning morning skate Thursday.

