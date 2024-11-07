Flyers at Lightning projected lineups

FLYERS (4-8-1) at LIGHTNING (7-6-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Anthony Richard
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)
Status report
Michkov, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... Richard will make his Flyers debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Point, a center, will miss his second straight game; he skated on his own but did not take part in line rushes during the Lightning morning skate Thursday.