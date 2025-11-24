Flyers at Lightning projected lineups 

FLYERS (11-6-3) at LIGHTNING (12-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP, TVAS

Projected Flyers lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons --Nick Paul -- Yanni Gourde

Curtis Douglas -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile -- Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Maxim Groshev

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Status report

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said Ersson will start in goal and he doesn't expect to make any changes to their lineup. ...Point, a forward, will not play and is questionable for Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. ... Hedman and McDonagh, each a defenseman, are at least two weeks away, with the expectation McDonagh will return first. ... Cernak, a defenseman, will miss his fourth consecutive game and is week to week. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Holmberg, a forward, is close to returning.