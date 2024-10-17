Flyers at Kraken
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Jett Luchanko -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: None
Status report
Fedotov will start after Ersson allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Farabee and Foerster will swap places on the second and third lines. ... Grubauer will start after made 30 saves in a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.