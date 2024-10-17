Flyers at Kraken

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (1-1-1) at KRAKEN (2-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Jett Luchanko -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

Fedotov will start after Ersson allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. … Farabee and Foerster will swap places on the second and third lines. ... Grubauer will start after made 30 saves in a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

