Flyers at Kraken

FLYERS (19-11-4) at KRAKEN (13-14-9)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen

Injured: Noah Cates (broken foot)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Justin Schultz -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Ryker Evans, Devin Shore

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Hart is expected to start after making eight saves in relief at Vancouver; Ersson left early in the third period because of dehydration. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Daccord is expected to make his eighth start in nine games after Driedger made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Schwartz was wearing a regular white jersey during the morning skate after participating in a red non-contact jersey at practice Thursday; the center is expected to miss his 14th straight game. ... Seattle coach Dave Hakstol did not rule out Burakovsky, who has missed 29 of 30 games with two separate upper-body injuries; if Burakovsky returns, it would be his first game since Dec. 7 and second since Oct. 21.