Flyers at Kraken

FLYERS (19-11-4) at KRAKEN (13-14-9)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen
Injured: Noah Cates (broken foot)
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Justin Schultz -- Brian Dumoulin
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Ryker Evans, Devin Shore
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Hart is expected to start after making eight saves in relief at Vancouver; Ersson left early in the third period because of dehydration. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Daccord is expected to make his eighth start in nine games after Driedger made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Schwartz was wearing a regular white jersey during the morning skate after participating in a red non-contact jersey at practice Thursday; the center is expected to miss his 14th straight game. ... Seattle coach Dave Hakstol did not rule out Burakovsky, who has missed 29 of 30 games with two separate upper-body injuries; if Burakovsky returns, it would be his first game since Dec. 7 and second since Oct. 21.