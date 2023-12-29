Flyers at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (19-11-4) at KRAKEN (13-14-9)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen

Injured: Noah Cates (broken foot)

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Kailer Yamamoto -- Tye Kartye -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Justin Schultz -- Brian Dumoulin

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Ryker Evans, Devin Shore

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Hart is expected to start after making eight saves in relief at Vancouver; Ersson left early in the third period because of dehydration. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Daccord is expected to make his eighth start in nine games after Driedger made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Schwartz was wearing a regular white jersey during the morning skate after participating in a red non-contact jersey at practice Thursday; the center is expected to miss his 14th straight game. ... Seattle coach Dave Hakstol did not rule out Burakovsky, who has missed 29 of 30 games with two separate upper-body injuries; if Burakovsky returns, it would be his first game since Dec. 7 and second since Oct. 21.

Latest News

Philadelphia Flyers Seattle Kraken game recap December 29

Kraken defeat Flyers in OT, extend point streak to 8
Arizona Coyotes Anaheim Ducks game recap December 29

Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes shut out Ducks
Vince Dunn Winter Classic Seattle Kraken player blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 29

Hintz completes hat trick with 8 seconds left in OT, Stars top Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights Original Misfits ready for Winter Classic

Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights
Nashville Predators Detroit Red Wings game recap December 29

Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings top Predators
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 29

Gaudreau scores in OT, lifts Blue Jackets past Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap December 29

Pageau has 4 points, Islanders cruise past Capitals
New Jersey Devils Ottawa Senators game recap December 29

Bratt has 4 points, Devils cruise past Senators for 3rd straight win
New York Rangers Florida Panthers game recap December 29

Reinhart scores twice to help Panthers edge Rangers
Sellout Crowd at Winter Classic in Seattle

Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 
Devils' Kevin Bahl billet family celebrates 100 NHL game

Bahl’s billet family supports him during 100th NHL game in Ottawa
NHL Buzz news and notes December 29

NHL Buzz: Giordano back for Maple Leafs against Blue Jackets
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
World Junior Championship preview for Day 5

On Tap: Day 5 of 2024 World Junior Championship
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
NHL EDGE stats: Brayden Point Nathan MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season

NHL EDGE stats: Point, MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season