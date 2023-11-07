Latest News

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers
NHL Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks for Senators
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Pacioretty works toward return with Capitals after considering retirement
Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to Enoch Cree Nation school
NHL On Tap: Rangers host Red Wings looking for point in 8th straight game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Western Conference top team 1 month into season debated by NHL.com
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 
Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers
22 games to be nationally televised this week
Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality' during Jack Hughes' absence
Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair
NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars against Bruins
Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says
McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com
Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame

Flyers at Sharks

FLYERS (5-6-1) at SHARKS (0-10-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Travis Konecny -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Morgan Frost, Victor Mete

Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Mike Hoffman

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Couturier will play after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Ersson will start after Peterson made 25 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Mete was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday but the defenseman will not play. ... Blackwood will start after giving up six goals on 18 shots in a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.