Flyers at Sharks

FLYERS (5-6-1) at SHARKS (0-10-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Travis Konecny -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Morgan Frost, Victor Mete

Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Mike Hoffman

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Couturier will play after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Ersson will start after Peterson made 25 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Mete was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday but the defenseman will not play. ... Blackwood will start after giving up six goals on 18 shots in a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.