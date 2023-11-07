Flyers at Sharks

FLYERS (5-6-1) at SHARKS (0-10-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster
Travis Konecny -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Morgan Frost, Victor Mete
Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body), Felix Sandstrom (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Mike Hoffman
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Couturier will play after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. ... Ersson will start after Peterson made 25 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Mete was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday but the defenseman will not play. ... Blackwood will start after giving up six goals on 18 shots in a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.