Flyers at Sharks projected lineups

FLYERS (16-17-4) at SHARKS (11-22-6)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
NIkolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: None
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday. ... Walman, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game and Eklund, a forward, will miss his third straight. ... Grundstrom will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.