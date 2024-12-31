Flyers at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (16-17-4) at SHARKS (11-22-6)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

NIkolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: None

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday. ... Walman, a defenseman, will miss his fourth straight game and Eklund, a forward, will miss his third straight. ... Grundstrom will not play after the forward was injured during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Smith to return for Blackhawks in Winter Classic

Bears wide receiver Moore arrives to Winter Classic decked out in Blackhawks gear

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Blues, Blackhawks in Winter Classic lead 13-game schedule

Matthews to miss 5th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 31

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Schwartz has 3 points, Kraken pull away from Utah in 3rd

Vilardi scores twice, Jets shut out Predators

Coaches must adjust style, tactics for NHL outdoor games

NHL.com writers make their bold predictions for 2025

On Tap: Day 6 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Jesper Boqvist scores twice, Panthers recover to top Rangers

Blues goalie Binnington hits it out of the park with Winter Classic mask

Winter Classic blog: Colton Parayko

Blackhawks, Blues say winning will make Winter Classic even more special 