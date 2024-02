Flyers at Penguins

Status report

Konecny, a forward, did not play in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. He is day to day with an upper-body injury sustained in practice Friday. ... Petersen could start after Ersson made 22 saves on Saturday. ... The Flyers used 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Rangers. ... Bemstrom could debut for the Penguins after being acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.