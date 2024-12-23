Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

FLYERS (15-15-4) at PENGUINS (15-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Anthony Beauvillier -- Drew O’Connor -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)

Status report

Couturier, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for personal reasons. ... Pickering, a defenseman, was injured in the second period of a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and is out indefinitely; Joseph, acquired in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18, could replace the rookie on the top defense pair with Letang.