Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

FLYERS (15-15-4) at PENGUINS (15-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Anthony Beauvillier -- Drew O’Connor -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)
Status report
Couturier, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for personal reasons. ... Pickering, a defenseman, was injured in the second period of a 3-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and is out indefinitely; Joseph, acquired in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 18, could replace the rookie on the top defense pair with Letang.