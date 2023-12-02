Flyers at Penguins

FLYERS (11-10-2) at PENGUINS (11-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Egor Zamula

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jansen Harkins -- Joona Koppanen -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Dmitri Samorukov

Injured: Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body), Noel Acciari (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

Farabee will play after being benched Thursday, when he played 56 seconds on two shifts in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. … Staal will enter Philadelphia’s lineup, replacing Zamula, after being a healthy scratch Thursday. … Ersson will start after Hart started the previous two games. ... Nieto and Acciari missed the Penguins morning skate Saturday and will not play, coach Mike Sullivan said; each forward is being evaluated. ... Koppanen, recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday, should debut at fourth-line center in place of Acciari. ... Jarry will make his fourth straight start.