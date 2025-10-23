Flyers at Senators projected lineups

FLYERS (3-2-1) at SENATORS (2-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Senators projected lineup
Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- David Perron
Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Vladar will make his third straight start. ... Abols will come in for Luchanko, a center, who will be a healthy scratch. … Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Spence, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. … Tkachuk resumed skating Wednesday, six days after the forward had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.