Flyers at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (3-2-1) at SENATORS (2-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Senators projected lineup

Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- David Perron

Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Vladar will make his third straight start. ... Abols will come in for Luchanko, a center, who will be a healthy scratch. … Merilainen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Spence, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. … Tkachuk resumed skating Wednesday, six days after the forward had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

