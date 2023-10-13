Flyers at Senators
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrea, Felix Sandstrom
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder)
Status report
Ristolainen, a defenseman, is on the road trip and close to a return. … MacEwen will be a game-time decision. He took line rushes in practice Friday after missing the season opener Wednesday with an upper-body injury. … Norris, a center, skated Friday, but has not been cleared to return by team doctors. … Senators coach D.J. Smith said Forsberg and Korpisalo will split back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.