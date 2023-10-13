Latest News

Flyers at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (1-0-0) at SENATORS (0-1-0)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrea, Felix Sandstrom

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder)

Status report

Ristolainen, a defenseman, is on the road trip and close to a return. … MacEwen will be a game-time decision. He took line rushes in practice Friday after missing the season opener Wednesday with an upper-body injury. … Norris, a center, skated Friday, but has not been cleared to return by team doctors. … Senators coach D.J. Smith said Forsberg and Korpisalo will split back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.