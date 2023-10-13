Flyers at Senators

Status report

Ristolainen, a defenseman, is on the road trip and close to a return. … MacEwen will be a game-time decision. He took line rushes in practice Friday after missing the season opener Wednesday with an upper-body injury. … Norris, a center, skated Friday, but has not been cleared to return by team doctors. … Senators coach D.J. Smith said Forsberg and Korpisalo will split back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.