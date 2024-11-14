Flyers at Senators projected lineups

FLYERS (6-8-2) at SENATORS (8-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Emil Andrae -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Samuel Ersson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday. ... Ersson, a goalie, did not take part in an optional morning skate Thursday. … Forwards Frost and Deslauriers each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … York, a defenseman who will miss his 10th consecutive game, is on the trip and skated Thursday. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Perron, a forward who will miss his 11th straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons Oct. 21, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but was not a regular in line rushes.