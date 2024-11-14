Flyers at Senators projected lineups

FLYERS (6-8-2) at SENATORS (8-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Emil Andrae -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Samuel Ersson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday. ... Ersson, a goalie, did not take part in an optional morning skate Thursday. … Forwards Frost and Deslauriers each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … York, a defenseman who will miss his 10th consecutive game, is on the trip and skated Thursday. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Perron, a forward who will miss his 11th straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons Oct. 21, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but was not a regular in line rushes.