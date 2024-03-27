Rangers top Flyers in OT, become 1st to clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Artemi Panarin had three assists to give him 102 points this season for the Rangers, who have won three games in a row and eight of 10. Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists, Alexis Lafrenière scored twice in the third period, Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

The Rangers have a one-point lead on the Boston Bruins for the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's leader in points and a three-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina lost 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

"Based on the season we've had there's probably an assumption or expectation that at some point you're going to get in [to the playoffs] so it's not about that anymore," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's about playing the right way, feeling good about your game as you get near the playoffs, approach the playoffs, and then you'd like to keep it consistent in the playoffs."

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves for the Flyers (36-27-10), who scored three game-tying goals in the third period to force overtime.

"It was a crazy third period after not a lot going on in the first 40," Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw said. "They scored some big goals. I just loved how we battled back. It was quite a roller coaster up and down, highs and lows, but the fact that we kept scratching and clawing to get back into that game and get a point. It's an awesome point."

It's a point that allows Philadelphia to stay in third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Washington Capitals, who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime.

"We've got nine huge games left and we're going to take them one at a time," Shaw said. "We're going to try to get the job done and play some real meaningful games in April as well."