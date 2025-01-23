Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (22-20-6) at RANGERS (23-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG, SNO, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Laughton, a forward, will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. … Richard will play his first NHL game since Nov. 20 after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Philadelphia sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov and forward Olle Lycksell to the AHL on Wednesday. … Shesterkin will make his second straight start and seventh in eight games since missing four games because of an upper-body injury. He has a shutout streak of 164:03 entering the game.

