Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (17-10-6) at RANGERS (17-15-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Friday and with the afternoon game there won't be morning skates. … Panarin could return for the Rangers after missing their 2-1 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an illness. … With no practice Friday it's not clear which forward would come out of the Rangers lineup if Panarin plays. Sheary is a possibility because it would also keep the bottom two lines together. Sheary played on a line with Trocheck and Miller in St. Louis.