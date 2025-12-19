Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (17-10-6) at RANGERS (17-15-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Friday and with the afternoon game there won't be morning skates. … Panarin could return for the Rangers after missing their 2-1 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an illness. … With no practice Friday it's not clear which forward would come out of the Rangers lineup if Panarin plays. Sheary is a possibility because it would also keep the bottom two lines together. Sheary played on a line with Trocheck and Miller in St. Louis.