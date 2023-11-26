Ersson makes 25 saves, Flyers top Islanders in double shutout

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Samuel Errson made 25 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers ended the New York Islanders’ three-game winning streak in a shootout, 1-0 at UBS Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was Ersson’s first of the season, and second in the NHL. He made three saves in the shootout.

Tyson Foerster scored in the fourth round of the shootout to win it for the Flyers (11-9-1), who had lost two straight. Foerster beat Ilya Sorokin glove side for the lone goal in the shootout.

Sorokin made 40 saves in a shutout for the Islanders (8-6-6), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). He stopped three in the shootout.

It was Sorokin’s 18th NHL shutout.

Through the opening six minutes of the game, New York outshot Philadelphia 6-0.

By the end of the first period, the Flyers had outshot the Islanders 12-6, not allowing a shot on goal in 16:55 minutes of action.

Philadelphia also outshot New York 12-6 in the second period.

Brock Nelson had chance to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of of the second, but Ersson stuck the left pad out to stop Nelson’s rebound chance.

Ersson stopped Julien Gauthier about five minutes later, whipping out the right pad to deny another rebound opportunity.

Travis Konecny had a short-handed breakaway in the opening few minutes of the second after a Mathew Barzal turnover, but Sorokin got a blocker on the shot.

Joel Farabee failed to tap home a pass to the glove-side post for the Flyers at 8:50 of the third period following a strong feed from Ryan Poehling.

Philadelphia outshot New York 36-22 in regulation, and 4-3 in overtime.