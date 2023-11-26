Ersson makes 25 saves, Flyers top Islanders in double shutout

Latest News

Jacob Trouba fined maximum for high-sticking in New York Rangers game

Trouba fined maximum for actions in Rangers game
New Jersey Devils honor 13-year-old boy for Hockey Fights Cancer

Jack Hughes, Devils honor 13-year-old for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 25

Karlsson, Penguins rally to defeat Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres New Jersey Devils game recap November 25

Hischier has 2 points in return, Devils cruise past Sabres to end skid
NHL Buzz news and notes November 25

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns for Devils against Sabres
William Nylander Alex Nylander playful before matchup

Nylander brothers get playful before matchup against each other 
New York Islanders celebrate Cal Clutterbuck 1000 NHL game

Islanders celebrate Clutterbuck’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony
Montreal Canadiens Los Angeles Kings game recap November 25

Copley, Kings shut out Canadiens for 5th straight win
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Boston Bruins New York Rangers game recap November 25

Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings
NHL betting odds for November 25 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 25
Henrik Lundqvist ceremonial puck drop

Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Corey Perry stepping away from Chicago Blackhawks

Perry away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future’
NHL On Tap news and notes November 25

NHL On Tap: Dubas faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Penguins GM
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Hockey inspires USA Paralympian Noah Grove after cancer

Hockey continues to be inspiration for U.S. Paralympian after cancer
CHL notebook Predators prospect Graham Sward building confidence

CHL notebook: Predators prospect Sward building comfort level, confidence

Ersson makes 25 saves, Flyers top Islanders in double shutout

Foerster scores only goal of shootout; Sorokin stops 40 for New York, which had won 3 in row

Recap: Flyers at Islanders 11.25.23

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Samuel Errson made 25 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers ended the New York Islanders’ three-game winning streak in a shootout, 1-0 at UBS Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was Ersson’s first of the season, and second in the NHL. He made three saves in the shootout.

Tyson Foerster scored in the fourth round of the shootout to win it for the Flyers (11-9-1), who had lost two straight. Foerster beat Ilya Sorokin glove side for the lone goal in the shootout.

Sorokin made 40 saves in a shutout for the Islanders (8-6-6), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). He stopped three in the shootout.

It was Sorokin’s 18th NHL shutout.

Through the opening six minutes of the game, New York outshot Philadelphia 6-0.

By the end of the first period, the Flyers had outshot the Islanders 12-6, not allowing a shot on goal in 16:55 minutes of action.

Philadelphia also outshot New York 12-6 in the second period.

Brock Nelson had chance to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of of the second, but Ersson stuck the left pad out to stop Nelson’s rebound chance.

Ersson stopped Julien Gauthier about five minutes later, whipping out the right pad to deny another rebound opportunity.

Travis Konecny had a short-handed breakaway in the opening few minutes of the second after a Mathew Barzal turnover, but Sorokin got a blocker on the shot.

Joel Farabee failed to tap home a pass to the glove-side post for the Flyers at 8:50 of the third period following a strong feed from Ryan Poehling.

Philadelphia outshot New York 36-22 in regulation, and 4-3 in overtime.