Flyers at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (20-20-6) at DEVILS (26-15-6)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Stefan Noesen (illness)

Status report

Poehling will not play after being hit by New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov in the first period of a 5-3 win Thursday; the center will be replaced in the lineup by Lycksell. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions.

