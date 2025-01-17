Flyers at Devils projected lineups

FLYERS (20-20-6) at DEVILS (26-15-6)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle), Stefan Noesen (illness)
Status report
Poehling will not play after being hit by New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov in the first period of a 5-3 win Thursday; the center will be replaced in the lineup by Lycksell. ... Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions.