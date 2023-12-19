Flyers at Devils

FLYERS (17-10-3) at DEVILS (16-12-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Marc Staal

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Nico Daws

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Sanheim should return after missing a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Hart likely will start after missing a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday due to an illness and serving as backup to Ersson on Saturday. ... Couturier had a maintenance day Monday but is expected to play. ... Vanecek is expected to start after missing a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks because the goalie did not feel well enough to play.. ... Haula will move up to the second line; Meier will play on the third line.