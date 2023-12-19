Flyers at Devils

FLYERS (17-10-3) at DEVILS (16-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Marc Staal
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Nico Daws
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate. ... Sanheim should return after missing a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Hart likely will start after missing a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday due to an illness and serving as backup to Ersson on Saturday. ... Couturier had a maintenance day Monday but is expected to play. ... Vanecek is expected to start after missing a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks because the goalie did not feel well enough to play.. ... Haula will move up to the second line; Meier will play on the third line.