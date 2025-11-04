Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (9-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Rodrigo Abols -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson --Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers ran lines at the morning skate similar to the ones that finished a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Coach Rick Tocchet said he has some game-time decisions to make about a couple of his forwards. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fifth straight game, and Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal.

