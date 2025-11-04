Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

FLYERS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (9-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Rodrigo Abols -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Tyson Foerster (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson --Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers ran lines at the morning skate similar to the ones that finished a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Coach Rick Tocchet said he has some game-time decisions to make about a couple of his forwards. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Andrae was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fifth straight game, and Montembeault will make his second straight start in goal.