Flyers at Canadiens

FLYERS (36-31-11) at CANADIENS (29-36-12)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Noah Cates
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Marc Staal -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble -- Justin Barron
Samuel Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
Couturier could return after two games with an upper-body injury. ... Ersson will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... Dvorak will play for the first time since Dec. 30 after missing 42 games because of a torn pectoral muscle. … Xhekaj, a defenseman, will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday after missing two games. … Guhle, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Montembeault will alternate starts with Primeau for a fifth consecutive game.