Flyers at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
FLYERS (36-31-11) at CANADIENS (29-36-12)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Noah Cates

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Marc Staal -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble -- Justin Barron

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Couturier could return after two games with an upper-body injury. ... Ersson will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... Dvorak will play for the first time since Dec. 30 after missing 42 games because of a torn pectoral muscle. … Xhekaj, a defenseman, will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday after missing two games. … Guhle, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. … Montembeault will alternate starts with Primeau for a fifth consecutive game.

