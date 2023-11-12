Latest News

Petersen helps Flyers end Kings' 8-game point streak

Goalie makes 35 saves against former team, Frost scores twice for Philadelphia

Recap: Philadelphia Flyers @ Los Angeles Kings 11.11.23

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Cal Petersen made 35 saves, Sean Walker had two assists and the Philadelphia Flyers ended the Los Angeles Kings’ eight-game point streak with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The Flyers acquired Petersen and Walker from the Kings on June 6 as part of a three-way trade that also involved the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Morgan Frost scored twice, and Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (7-7-1), who were coming off a 6-3 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.  

Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 26 shots for the Kings (8-3-3), who were 6-0-2 during the point streak.

Tippet put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 14:59 of the first period, scoring with a backhand on a breakaway that trickled under the right arm of Talbot.

Frost made it 2-0 at 6:26 of the second period when his centering pass from behind the net deflected in off the skate of Kings defenseman Jordan Spence and Talbot’s glove.

Frost then extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:30 when he redirected Nick Seeler’s shot from the blue line.

Carl Grundstrom cut it to 3-1 at 18:06 with a wrist shot from the high slot.  

Cam Atkinson pushed it to 4-1 at 7:04 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from Sean Couturier from the right post.  

Adrian Kempe got Los Angeles to within 4-2 at 9:50, tapping in a touch pass from Quinton Byfield at the left post.

Flyers goalie Carter Hart missed his second straight game because of an illness. He has not played since Nov. 1, when he sustained a mid-body injury in a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres.