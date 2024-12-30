Kopitar scores twice in 3rd, Kings rally past Flyers

Los Angeles has won 7 straight at home; Michkov has 2 points for Philadelphia

Flyers at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Anze Kopitar scored twice in the third period to help the Los Angeles Kings rally for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich made 17 saves for the Kings (21-10-5), who have won seven straight on home ice.

Los Angeles was playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning 4-3 in overtime against the Edmonton Oilers here on Saturday.

Matvei Michkov and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (16-17-4), who were also playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning 3-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Aleksei Kolosov made 15 saves.

Kopitar tied it 4-4 at 6:44 of the third period when the rebound of Quinton Byfield’s one-timer struck the Kings captain in the chest and trickled just across the goal line.

Kopitar then put the Kings in front 5-4 at 8:55, scoring five seconds into a power play by redirecting Kempe’s shot from the point.

Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings at 5:14 of the first period with a one-timer from the left circle set up by Alex Laferriere.

Tyson Foerster tied it 1-1 at 8:17. He took a stretch pass from Cam York, held off defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and beat Rittich five-hole on a partial breakaway during 4-on-4 play.

Laughton put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 14:09, driving to the crease and putting in the rebound of Michkov’s sharp-angled shot.

Kempe tied it back up 2-2 at 16:54 with a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass from Brandt Clarke.

Michkov put the Flyers back in front 3-2 at 11:03 of the second period, throwing the puck in off Rittich's left skate from behind the net.

Michkov did not have a point and was minus-11 in his previous seven games, which included getting benched against the Ducks.

Joel Farabee made it 4-2 at 13:42, muscling in Garnet Hathaway’s centering pass in the crease while battling for position with Clarke.

Warren Foegele cut it to 4-3 at 15:04, burying his own rebound on a breakaway after intercepting a between-the-legs pass from Travis Konecny at the defensive blue line.

